IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

