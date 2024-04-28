IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS OMFS opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.