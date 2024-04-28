IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $510.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.