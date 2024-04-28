IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $176.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.23.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.