Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Decreases By 45.0%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 29th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.99. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

