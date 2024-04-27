BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 2.6%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 33,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 19,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.52.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

