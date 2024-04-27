Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $364,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

