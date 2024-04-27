Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,550 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

HAL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

