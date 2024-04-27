QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Up 6.4%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
