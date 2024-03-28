Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases Shares of 151,323 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.50% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

