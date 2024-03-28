Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.37%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday.

GME opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 658.58 and a beta of -0.42. GameStop has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GameStop by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 175.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

