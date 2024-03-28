Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

