TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Up 318.2% in March

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMTCR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMTCR remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Thursday. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798. TMT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

