TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the February 29th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 14,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,910. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

