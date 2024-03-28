Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $669.60

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 669.60 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 477.90 ($6.04), with a volume of 1787695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.40 ($6.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.88 ($6.20).
Read Our Latest Report on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.5 %
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,173.91%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Stock Average Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.