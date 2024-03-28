Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $669.60

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 669.60 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 477.90 ($6.04), with a volume of 1787695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.40 ($6.01).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.88 ($6.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 486.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,066.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,173.91%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

