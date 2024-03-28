Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Drops By 88.7%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the February 29th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. 192,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2193 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

