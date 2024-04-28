Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.42. 5,236,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.31.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

