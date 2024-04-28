Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $883.20. The company had a trading volume of 505,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $948.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

