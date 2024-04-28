Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,655 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 2,952,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,392. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

