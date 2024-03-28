Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 511.4% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

TIVC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,299. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

