267,379 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.