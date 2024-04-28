Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $611,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

