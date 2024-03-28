Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.56

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 49499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
