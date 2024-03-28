Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.56

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 49499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

