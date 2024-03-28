Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 10% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 153,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 214,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Falco Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Falco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.