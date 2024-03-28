Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.09. 1,098,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.83. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.