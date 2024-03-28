Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $304,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $970.47. The stock had a trading volume of 685,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,299. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $924.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.