20,020 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $848,500.00, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.59.

About First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

