Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,772 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,716. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.