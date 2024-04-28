GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.87306123 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

