Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.70.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Coursera has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,932 shares of company stock worth $10,054,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

