Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $354.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.98. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

