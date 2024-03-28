Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 27,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,655. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

