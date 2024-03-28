Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 29th total of 833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Stock Up 7.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Village Farms International by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

