Zacks Research Comments on Antero Resources Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

