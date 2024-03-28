First Pacific Financial Has $121,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Lennar were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 271,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

