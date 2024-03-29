Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

