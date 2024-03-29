Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $767.38 and last traded at $774.61. 685,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,209,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $774.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $730.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

