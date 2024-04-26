BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. 1,298,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

