Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,536 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE XOM traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. 19,228,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

