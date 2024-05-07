Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.