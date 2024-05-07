Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About Brookfield Property Partners
