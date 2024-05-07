Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $295,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 2,656,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

