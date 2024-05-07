Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $816,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LLY traded up $11.09 on Tuesday, reaching $777.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $760.96 and its 200-day moving average is $673.52. The stock has a market cap of $739.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.