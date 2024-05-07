iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.81)-($1.74) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.01 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.13)-($2.71) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Trading Down 1.2 %

IRBT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. iRobot has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

