Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Trimmed by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. 3,649,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.