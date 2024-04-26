Bank of New Hampshire Sells 838 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of XOM traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,489,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,062,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $466.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.