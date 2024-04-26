International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.08.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $166.92. 5,716,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

