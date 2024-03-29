Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $911.4 million-$948.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

