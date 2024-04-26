Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.46. 425,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,264. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $85.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

