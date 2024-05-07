Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EGBN opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $601.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.
Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.
Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $869,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.