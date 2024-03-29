Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.84. 3,310,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,378. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

